Covid-19: New cases in Kuching drop below 200 mark for first time in two months

KUCHING (Oct 11): New Covid-19 cases in Kuching dropped below 200 for the first time after two months of the district’s cases hovering between over 200 and 1,500 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 daily update said that the district reported 191 cases out of the 1,037 new infections recorded in Sarawak.

The last time Kuching had registered less than 200 cases was on Aug 2 with 144 cases.

A total of 98.17 per cent or 1,018 of Sarawak’s new cases today were in Category 1 and 2, involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, while the remaining 19 cases (1.83 per cent) comprised four Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); seven Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and eight Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

Besides Kuching, Miri and Sibu also reported triple-digit cases with 175 and 112 cases respectively.

This is followed by Sri Aman (61), Bintulu (57), Limbang (38), Pusa (36), Mukah (33), Serian (30), Saratok (30), Lawas (29), Betong (24), Kanowit (23), Sarikei (22), Bau (21), Samarahan (20), Lundu (20), Kapit (17), Dalat (16), Simunjan (11), and Meradong (11).

There were also 15 districts which reported single-digit cases namely Matu (9), Lubok Antu (8), Subis (7), Pakan (6), Tanjung Manis (4), Asajaya (4), Sebauh (4), Bukit Mabong (4), Telang Usan (3), Kabong (3), Tatau (3), Julau (2), and one each in Selangau, Beluru, and Tebedu.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced the end of five Covid-19 clusters after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

They are the Kampung Kakeng Cluster in Serian; Sungai Kerubong Cluster in Sarikei; Sungai Sujan Mapok Cluster in Sebauh; Sungai Dabai Cluster in Pakan; and Laman Bong Chin Cluster in Kuching.

It also said that no new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today.

However, two out of the current 67 active clusters recorded an increase of 10 new positive cases.

They are the Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong which reported an additional eight cases and the Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster in Serian which reported another two cases.