Dine-in allowed for children

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Children under 12 years old are allowed to dine in at restaurants and enter business premises, including malls and hotels (using facilities such as swimming pool) starting today (Oct 12) if they are accompanied by parents who are fully vaccinated.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said picnic and camping activities are also allowed for children aged 12 and below in the company of their parents who have completed vaccination.

Meanwhile, Masidi said teenagers between 12 and 18 years old who have received at least one dose of vaccine are allowed to dine in at restaurants, enter business premises including malls and hotels, and take part in picnic and camping activities.

On another note, he said tamu, farmers’ markets, weekly markets and night markets in districts that have at least 60 per cent fully vaccinated adult population are allowed to operate, subject to risk assessment and approval of local authorities (PBT).

“Hawkers or operators, including visitors, must be fully vaccinated,” he said in his daily Covid-19 statement on Monday.

On Covid-19 updates, new infections in Sabah continued to decline to 532 on Monday.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said six fatalities were reported, including two each in Putatan and Tenom and one each in Kota Kinabalu and Keningau.

Kota Kinabalu registered 74 cases, followed by Ranau (55), Kota Belud (53), Keningau (38), Penampang (34) and Tenom (34).

He said no district reported new infections above three digits.

“Only Ranau and Tambunan recorded double-digit increase in cases.

“Several districts showed significant decrease in cases, namely Pitas -25 cases, Beluran -19 cases, Beaufort -14 cases, Papar -12 cases and Lahad Datu -12 cases.”

Masidi said 33.27 per cent of the cases were detected from symptomatic screenings, which indicated that sporadic cases were the main determinant of the fluctuation in the daily cases in Sabah.

Although the 532 cumulative cases were reported on Monday, he said the actual number of cases that occurred in the last 24 hours was only 270, or 50.75 per cent of the daily cases, after deducting cases that were registered late after two days or more.

Of the new cases, he said 20.86 per cent fell under Category 1 and 75.56 per cent under Category 2.

“Category 1 and 2 usually only require monitored treatment at home or at Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre if needed.”

He added that 11 cases required treatment and care in hospitals, four cases under Category 3, five in Category 4 and two in Category 5, whereas eight cases were under assessment and further investigation.

On the other hand, Masidi said 1,623 Covid-19 patients have recovered and 2,402 were still undergoing treatment.

As of Sunday (Oct 10), 2,375,174 of the population in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine, including 2,076,455 adults or equivalent to 75.3 per cent of the adult population.

A total of 2,018,854 people in Sabah have completed their vaccination, 1,927,171 of whom, or 69.9 per cent, are adults.

As for teens, 298,719 or 70.1 per cent of the teenage population have received their first Covid-19 jab, whereas 91,683 or 22 per cent are fully vaccinated.