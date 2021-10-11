Fire leaves 15 in Kg Pulau Melayu homeless

MIRI (Oct 11): A fire in Kampung Pulau Melayu here this morning almost completely destroyed a wooden house and left its 15 residents homeless.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said 17 firefighters from the Lopeng and Miri Central fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 8.13am.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a double-storey non-permanent wooden house measuring 40 by 30 feet, which was 90 per cent razed to the ground,” he said.

The fire has since been brought under control.

As of the time of writing, firefighters were still at the scene to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.