Five longhouses in S’wak under EMCO

KUCHING (Oct 11): Five longhouses in Sarawak have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that two longhouses namely Rh Lasah anak Mering, Sg Pesu, Tubau in Sebauh and Rh Bibi anak Tangkon, Sepadok in Bintulu have been placed under the EMCO on Oct 10 and this will run until Oct 19.

“Rh Budum, Tubai Buah in Pakan and Rh Jawang, Bukit Seri Entaih in Julau will be under EMCO from Oct 11 until Oct 20 while Rh Empawi, Abu Bajau Atas in Saratok will started its EMCO from Oct 12 until Oct 22,” it said.

It added that the EMCO for two longhouses in Limbang namely Rh Eyai at Kampung Staie Lubai and Rh Sondai at Kampung Terimah Lubai had been extended from Oct 12 to 18 and Oct 14 to 20 respectively.

The committee also announced the end of EMCO for 14 localities in four districts.

It said the EMCO for Rh Tan at Seremat, Engkilili; Rh Ringkai at Seremat, Engkilili; Rh Isau at Gelong San Semanju; Rh Jefferson Rimong, Selindung Ulu at Engkilili; and Rh Wesly Badak, Nanga Stamang at Ulu Engkari in Lubok Antu were lifted on Oct 10.

The remaining nine localities namely Rh Chaong, Baloi, Skrang Scheme in Lubok Antu; Rh Kechendai at Jaloh, Rh Adal at Ng Tiga, Rh Christopher at Pais, and Rh Mandau at Lempaong in Betong; Kampung Tengah Kupang in Saratok; Rh Layang at Ulu Nunggang, Rh Imban at Genting Kopi and Rh Meringgai, Buku in Pakan ended their EMCO on Oct 11.