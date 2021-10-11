Gravity water source upgrade to solve villages’ woes

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Upgrading the gravity water source could be the solution to the water woes of three villages in Kiulu.

Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau after visiting the three affected villages, Kampung Longkou Baru, Kampung Logub and Kampung Kotunuan Baru recently, said this was the suggestion given by the engineer who was with him on the inspection trip.

“Among the suggestions given was to upgrade the gravity water source so that it can meet the demand of the villagers. I have visited the gravity water source for each of the villages and found that the current production is not sufficient to meet the needs, especially when there is a drought.

“This has resulted in the villagers depending on treated water from the Water Department which is also not enough,” said Madius, adding that he was made to understand that the area will be receiving treated water supply but until the Telibong Water Treatment Plant 2 is completed, water supply will be a huge problem faced by residential areas in the city and its surrounding areas.

Madius disclosed that on the engineer’s advice, the upgrading of the gravity water source will be done via gotong royong by the villagers as they are the ones who know better what their villages need.

“I will be channeling some existing allocation for the machinery required. The key here is that the villagers, under the guidance of the engineer I brought with me today will build the gravity water source according to what they feel is the best for them,” he said when met after the visit to the three villages.

Madius trekked about two hours to get to the gravity water source to see the situation for himself.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for villagers of Kampung Longkou Baru, Janius Japar, 50, expressed their gratitude to Madius and his concern for them.

According to him, once completed, the gravity water will be able to meet the needs of the 500 villagers there.

Kampung Logub resident Crispin Tanggaron, 60, opined that the effort of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (Upko) president showed the authority of a people-oriented leader and added that so far no elected representative had ever come to see the source of the gravity water.

He said that previously, Madius had provided the village with a water tank for each house but that did not resolve their water supply problem.

Representative of Kampung Kotunuan Baru villagers, Jaimis @ Charles Muyat, 70, echoed Crispin and Janius, thanking Madius for personally coming to see their problems.

He disclosed that in the past Madius had provided an allocation for the gravity water but the supply was not enough to meet the villagers’ need.