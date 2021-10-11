In FB post, Dr Sim congratulates ‘pride of Sarawak’ Pandelela on Datoship

KUCHING (Oct 11): Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has congratulated Pandelela Rinong after the national diver was conferred the state award Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS), which carries the title of Dato, on Saturday.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dato Pandelela Rinong (famous resident of Batu Kawa). Pride of Sarawak,” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman in a Facebook post Saturday night.

Dr Sim said Sarawakians, regardless of their age and background, can contribute to the state and their contribution will be recognised and honoured.

“In Sarawak, no one is too young or too senior to contribute, be recognised, acknowledged and honoured.”

He also extended his congratulations to all of the 1,326 recipients who received their awards at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 85th birthday.

“Thank you very much for your service to Sarawakians and Sarawak. #SarawakFirst,” Dr Sim added.

Pandelela, who was among the 17 recipients of the PSBS, has won two Olympic medals and five World Championship medals.

Her bronze medal in the 10m platform at the 2012 Summer Olympics made her the first Malaysian female athlete to win an Olympic medal as well as the first in any sport other than badminton.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she won the silver medal in the 10m synchronised platform partnering Cheong Jun Hoong.