Interstate travel: PM reminds Malaysian Family to practise new normal, comply with SOP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is reminding all the people in the Malaysian Family to practise the new normal in each step of the journey.

In a post on his official Facebook page last night, he said this was because the Covid-19 pandemic is still in the surrounding.

“Many would want to return home to see their parents and families. On regional radio stations, the song Balik Kampung is being played to signify the happiness of the Malaysian Family to return their home villages.

“Those who have received two doses of vaccine will be allowed to cross states, nonetheless everyone must always observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the safety of themselves, their families and community,” he said.

The Prime Minister in a special media conference today said the government agreed to allow individuals who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to travel across states without getting the approval of police from tomorrow.

He said the decision was made when the vaccinated rate of country’s adult population reached 90 per cent under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). – Bernama