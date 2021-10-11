Kuala Baram man charged with meth possession

MIRI (Oct 11): A 24-year-old man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with drug possession.

Mohd Azmathulakbar Drahman of Kampung Muhibbah, Kuala Baram was charged before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu with possession of 0.25 grams of methamphetamine.

He allegedly committed the offence on Oct 6, 2021 at around 5.45pm at a house in the village.

The charge is framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, or a jail term of up to five years, or both upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

Leona released Mohd Azmathulakbar on RM2,000 bail in two local sureties.

She also set Nov 5 for further mention of the case.

Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.