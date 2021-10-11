Man who broke into Jln Masjid clinic to steal food jailed for 3 months

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 31-year-old man to three months in prison for breaking into a clinic at Jalan Masjid.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Mohammad Azlie Hamzamie on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 448 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to three years in prison, or a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, on Aug 13 at around 4.30am, Mohammad Azlie broke into the government clinic and went to the pantry to steal a tin of biscuits, instant noodles, an electric kettle, and several instant drink sachets.

A security guard on duty at the time found the wire fencing at the back of the clinic had been cut.

Upon further checks, the security guard discovered the pantry’s grille was open and caught Mohammad Azlie searching for items inside.

The security guard then closed the grille and returned with two People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel who were on duty to detain Mohammad Azlie.

They also seized from him pliers, a screwdriver, and a penknife as evidence.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Mohammad Azlie was unrepresented by counsel.