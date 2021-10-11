MPs allowed to remove face masks while debating – Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Members of Parliament are allowed to remove their face mask when debating, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said.

He said this was decided after obtaining the views of the Health Ministry (MOH) which carried out a Covid-19 risk assessment in Parliament.

“However, all Members of Parliament must immediately put on their face mask once they are done speaking,” he said when announcing the matter here today.

On RTK Antigen and RT-PCR screening tests, Azhar said no individual in Parliament grounds has tested positive for Covid-19 in the current session so far.

On Sept 14, Azhar said all MPs were not allowed to remove their face mask when speaking or debating, while also encouraging them to wear double face masks. – Bernama