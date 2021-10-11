Mukah cops nab roti canai seller after drugs found in her sling bag

SIBU (Oct 11): A 40-year-old roti canai seller was arrested after drugs weighing 51.60 grammes were found in her sling bag yesterday.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the suspect was arrested at 5.45pm at Jalan Selangau-Bintulu roadside by the Mukah district police Narcotics Crime Investigation Division.

“A team of policemen had detained the woman on suspicion of being involved in drug activities.

“An inspection conducted in the car used by the suspect found a sling bag containing a crystalised substance weighing 51.60 grammes suspected to be Methamphetamine inside translucent packets with an estimated value of RM5,160,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Rizal said early investigation found that the suspect had been involved in drug abuse since 2010, adding that urine test also showed that she was positive for Amphetamine.

He said the suspect is being detained at the Mukah police station and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drug Act 1952.