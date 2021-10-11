Neutral on Axiata’s merger option in Indonesia

KUCHING: According to reports, Axiata Group Bhd (Axiata) via its 66 per cent-owned subsidiary, XL Axiata (Indonesia) and Sinar Mas Group, Indonesia’s conglomerate via Smartfren Telecom (Smartfren) are seeking for potential collaboration on network sharing in order to improve the operational efficiency for both parties.

Currently, not much details are being shared about the potential partnership.

“We are neutral on the potential partnership given that it is still in preliminary stage of discussion as we understand it,” said analysts with MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“We opine that the potential partnership will not benefit XL Axiata in terms of its opportunity to leverage on its potential partner’ existing database as Smartfren is one of the smallest mobile operators in Indonesia.

“XL Axiata ranked third in Indonesia market and have greater number of subscribers, 56.6 million subscribers compared to Smartfren with only 30 million subscribers.

“Hence, we think the potential merger between XL Axiata and Smartfren will not have any substantial effect to the earnings of the Axiata Group in near term.”

MIDF Research made no changes to its earnings estimates for Axiata pending more details on the potential merger. It maintained its target price at RM4.62, pegging to its financial year 2022 (FY22) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to earnings value (EV)/EBITDA multiple of 3.6 times.

“Our valuation multiple represents below the group’s two-year historical average of 5.7 times considering lower multiple reflects such as regulatory uncertainties and mergers and acquisitions activities risk,” it said.

“Despite conservatively pegging to lower multiple, we opine Axiata’s overall growth momentum in its businesses are likely to be in line with its FY21 headline key performance indexes of low single digit percentage growth for both revenue ex-device and EBITDA growth.”

Going forward, MIDF Research affirmed that the group’s 1HFY21 still recorded strong overall performance with robust growth across most of the operating companies (opcos). All opcos excluding Ncell are ahead of pre-pandemic levels in 2020.

“Going forward, we are expecting future earnings growth to be stable in all Opcos, supported by expansion of revenue and EBITDA correspondingly.”