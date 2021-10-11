Over 21 mln of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): A total of 21,073,482 individuals or 90 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (Oct 10), according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 94.8 per cent or 22,185,520 individuals of the adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In addition, a total of 231,174 or 7.4 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 19 years have completed their vaccination as of yesterday, while 72.2 per cent or 2,271,858 teenagers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 129,518 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 31,932 as first dose and 97,586 as second dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 45,650,714.

Meanwhile, no deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that beginning today, interstate travel would be allowed in all states for fully vaccinated individuals after the country’s vaccination rate involving the adult population reached 90 per cent. – Bernama