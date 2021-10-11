PM: Malaysia aims to reduce intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by 45 pct

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Malaysia hopes to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission across the economy by 45 per cent based on the Gross Domestic Product in 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the reduction of intensity was made unconditionally and it is 10 per cent higher than the earlier target.

Ismail Sabri said the matter would be the stand of the country which would be tabled at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct 31 to Nov 12.

“For the first time, the country’s stand which would be tabled during UNFCCC COP 26 had been deliberated at the highest level in the country through the Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC).

“Even though I and Environment and Water Minister (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man) could not attend the World Leaders Summit from Nov 1 to 2 and the UNFCCC COP 26 , the meeting had given the mandate to the delegation headed by Ministry of Environment and Water (KASA) to deliver the National Statement,” he said in a statement on Malaysia’s commitment in helming the climate change agenda in the country today. — Bernama

