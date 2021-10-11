Police open fire to stop drug suspect from fleeing

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 11): Police fired two shots towards the tyres of a Perodua Myvi car to stop a wanted drug suspect from escaping in front of a restaurant at Manggatal here on Monday afternoon.

It was learned that the incident, which was recorded by the public and went viral, occurred around 2pm when plainclothes policemen tried to apprehend the suspect who managed to run to his car and sped off.

A 30-second video of the incident shows policemen trying to break both sides of the car windows before one of them opened fire towards the tyres of the red Perodua Myvi car.

The suspect however managed to speed off by driving over a curve and almost ran into a few police officers.

Police then jumped into their vehicles and chased after the suspect.

Acting Kota Kinabalu police chief Superintendent George Abd Rakman said the suspect, a foreign man in his 20s, was nabbed some 120 meters from the scene.

“Prior to the incident, a team of police from the narcotic division were carrying out an operation after receiving a tip-off of a drug activity in the area.

“As police approached the suspect, the latter immediately ran towards a Perodua Myvi car in an attempt to escape.

“Police tried to stop the suspect by attempting to break both sides of the car windows before one of my men was forced to fire two shots towards both sides of the Perodua Myvi’s tyres.

“The suspect managed to speed off but the car came to a halt about 120 meters away.

“He was immediately detained,” said George.

He added that investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of two plastic packets of crystal substance believed to be syabu weighing 100 grams.

Meanwhile, George said he was grateful that no member of the public, including any of his officers, was injured in the incident.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.