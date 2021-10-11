Recovered Covid patient Minos urges everyone to go for vaccination

KUCHING (Oct 11): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) political veteran Dato Peter Minos, who was recently hospitalised because of Covid-19, urges the public to immediately go for vaccination against the coronavirus if they who have not done so.

The 72-year-old said Covid-19 must be eradicated and every citizen must help the government to vaccinate everyone.

“It must be done (Covid-19 vaccination), and as soon as possible. Please help the government to vaccinate everybody. Everyone must adhere strictly to all the SOPs and directives.

“We must fully cooperate with the government, state and federal, to remove this evil curse that has brought great and terrible pains, sufferings and deaths to us all. Do not get Covid of category 4 and 5, do everything in your life and power to not be infected because infection means death or near-death,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Narrating his experience, he said the pains are so great and beyond comprehension.

“It was as if you are chocking and drowning, with high fever, splitting throat and headache. It is just horrible and terrible because Covid is an invisible evil virus, it attacks and hits you at anytime, anywhere and anyhow.

“When you least expect it, they select easy target it seems, like me of 72. But escaping from Covid is humanly impossible. If Covid attacks you, please go to the hospital immediately,” he advised.

Thanking the doctors and the nurses at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Minos said he owed his life to them.

“They are simply the very best. Absolutely excellent, like angels from heaven doing everything to save your life. I’m truly grateful to them. I am so proud to be in Malaysia and Sarawak because no other nation can have a better medical system in saving our lives from the evil Covid.

“We Malaysians must say ‘thank you’ to the government, the Ministry of Health (MOH), Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), doctors, nurses and all other frontliners. Imagine them the doctors and nurses trying to save lives in every way possible,” he said.

He added, after Covid is fully gone, everyone could have their normal lives back.

“We hope we will be able to have our normal lives back, and especially in helping our economy to recover. United Malaysians can do it,” he said.