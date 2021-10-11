RM60-mln fund set up to assist pepper, oil palm farmers – Uggah

KUCHING (Oct 11): The state government has set aside a sum of RM60 million as fund to assist pepper and oil palm farmers, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He explained the fund is to provide fertilisers for these farmers, who are affected by restrictions and constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state government is well aware of your problems. At the same time, its policy is to help farmers derive good income from their activities.

“Thus to help lessen your burden, the state government is setting up this fund to assist and put you back on firm footing,” he said in a meeting with about 40 longhouse chiefs and farmers from Bukit Saban constituency in Betong yesterday.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said the Covid-19 situation had forced many agricultural activities of the government to be put on hold.

“I am sorry for this but it was inevitable for everyone’s sake.

“Now we will gradually be back with them.

“We want our farmers to generate income from their activities,” said Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman.

On another matter, he said the Betong Division had still a lot of untapped potentials given its land size, good soil and the hard work culture of its farmers.

“We have, among others, approved for a collecting, processing and packaging centre (CPPC) here.

“It will be like the Tarat CPPC in Serian Division in concept and will focus on durian.

“The government has planned for an agropark here as well,” he said.

He also said the Bebuling Stolport (short landing and take-off airport) is now being built in Spaoh to assist in overseas marketing.

“A food terminal will be part of this airport setup,” he added.

Uggah also said efforts would be intensified to introduce modern farming methods like fertigation and hydroponic to the people, besides livestock rearing.

He added the Area Farmer’s Organisation would be tasked with buying any produce of the farmers.

“It is my hope the farming fraternity here will rise to the occasion.”

A political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Betong divisional agriculture officer Petrys Kang were among those accompanying Uggah at the function.