Sarawak receives another 210,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Oct 11): Another batch of 210,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the state from Belgium yesterday, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui HIan.

According to him, this is part of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s (PICK) booster doses for Sarawak.

“Part of PICK’s Pfizer vaccines (210,600 doses for booster dose) arrived at Kuching International Airport from Belgium this evening (yesterday),” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said Sarawak has been entrusted by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Ministry of Health (MoH) and Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) to be the first in the country to administer the booster dose.

He added that Sarawak is setting the precedent for the rest of Malaysia.

Last Friday, National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) under the MoH approved only Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the booster dose.

However, this booster dose is only for those who have been fully vaccinated for six months.

Dr Sim said there is no policy decision yet on other vaccines as booster and duration of other vaccines after vaccination.

For Sarawak, he said the Sarawak Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group (Scovag) recommended 340,000 individuals who are categorised as Priority 1 – high risk, vulnerable, aged 60 and above and medical frontliners to be administered the booster dose.

He added that this priority group will receive the booster dose this month and next month.

Dr Sim said Scovag will work closely with MoH and NPRA to administer the booster dose.