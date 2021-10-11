Seek help if you’re feeling stressed, worried or depressed, says Dr Sim

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted on the mental health of certain individuals, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Covid-19 has had a major impact on people’s mental health. Health workers, students, people living alone and those with pre-existing conditions have been particularly affected,” he said in a Facebook post last night in conjunction with the World Mental Health Day.

The World Mental Health Day is celebrated every Oct 10 and this year’s theme is ‘Mental Health in an Unequal World’.

Dr Sim said: “If you are feeling stressed, worried, depressed or that life is unbearable, talk to someone about your problems.”

He added that those who need help can call hotlines provided.

Individuals who need to talk about their problems can call Sarawak Social Welfare Department’s Community Chat Service on 082- 311554, Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-29359935 or 014-3223392), Talian Kasih (15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999), Mental Health Association (MHA) Kuching (082-231459), Sarawak Women and Family Department Helpline (082-448866 or 1800-22-5566 – toll-free or email [email protected])

They can also call Ministry of Health and and Mercy Malaysia Volunteer’s Covid-19 Psychological Support Line on 011-63996482 or 011-63994236 or 03-29359935, Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-9598214), Befrienders Kuching (082-242800 – from 6:30pm to 9:30pm, email [email protected] or visit website https://befrienderskch.org.my/our-services/)

Alternatively, call Women for Women Society Crisis Line on 082-368853 (Monday 7pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-11am, Saturday 2pm-4pm) or email [email protected]; Bodhi Counselling (011-63305990 – from 8pm to 10pm on weekdays, email [email protected] or visit website https://www.facebook.com/bodhiCounselling), Grace Centre (082-256411 or 016-8836411 – from 7.30pm to 9pm, email [email protected] or Grace Centre Facebook), Wellness Centre Sibu (084-333360 or email [email protected]).