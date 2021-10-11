State DAP starts petition for state govt to include all SMEs in BKSS 7.0

SIBU (Oct 11): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has started a petition urging the state government to include all small, medium enterprises (SMEs), including micro enterprises, in the BKSS 7.0 financial aid and to make the said aid automatic.

In a statement yesterday, its deputy chairman David Wong said the online petition is available on change.org.

He added that the state government should not forget about the micro enterprises and newly established businesses in the RM10,000-financial aid under BKSS 7.0

The state assemblyman for Pelawan, in pointing this out, said that a report from SME Corp Malaysia and Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) stated that as of 2020, 78.4 per cent of all the SMEs in the country were categorised as micro enterprises.

“When we are talking about SMEs in the state, of course we are also talking about the micro enterprises which make up more than three-quarters of the total SMEs.

“The state government is playing it dirty when it announced that it will provide financial aid to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but exclude micro enterprises as they are not small nor medium enterprises.

“Not to mention that during this Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have resorted to retrenching their employees and to restructure their businesses in order to survive. New businesses that are just established within the last three years, especially right before the pandemic started, are also badly affected, but why is the state government excluding these businesses from the financial aid?” he asked.

He further asked that if the state government was sincere in providing financial aid to the businesses in the state, why was it imposing so many new criteria and now requiring business owners to file their applications within the two weeks’ time.

“We want the state government and our chief minister to honour his announcement on Aug 4, 2021 that active SMEs, of course including micro enterprises, that are registered with Socso (Social Security Organisation) should be eligible for the financial aid automatically,” he stressed.

He remarked that during the pandemic, people were discouraged from going out except when really necessary and told to avoid crowded places.

“We hope that Sarawakians, especially the business owners who have been neglected, can come out to voice out their concern and sign our petition,” he said.

On that note, he reckoned that with the public’s support, they will be able to bring the people’s voice to the state government and to make changes.

“Those who are willing to sign the petition can do so at ‘change.org’ and search for the keyword ‘BKSS’,” he said.

Wong believes that with the support of the people, the state government will have to give in, and more businesses will be able to get the financial aid that they need.