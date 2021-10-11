STIDC launches incubator entrepreneurship programme Gayung Bersambut

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC), through its subsidiary Saradec Management Sdn Bhd, recently launched an incubator – road to entrepreneurship programme – known as the Gayung Bersambut.

The link and match programme connects designers from SayD’SignersSarawak, who have completed their two-year furniture training programme developed and implemented by STIDC for fresh graduates since 2018.

“This Gayung Bersambut programme, developed by Saradec with collaborative partnerships with ITB (Institut Teknologi Bandung), Whetstone Consultancy, and Nonakraft Creativity and the Sarawak Furniture Industries Association (SFA), aims to further enhance SayD’SignerSarawaks’ creative design skills and talent to prepare SayD’SignersSarawak to become entrepreneurs,” STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet said in a press statement today.

Each Module of the Gayung Bersambut programme is designed to give SayD’SignersSarawak practical exposure to the real business environment of the design industry and it is the beginning of the journey for them to embark on their career as furniture designers.

“There are 16 SayD’SignersSarawak and 16 furniture manufacturing companies and STIDC Vendors selected to participate in this programme. This programme will end in September 2022,” said Hashim.

He added he was glad to have the Saradec team led by chief executive officer Dayang Nena Abang Bruce and the strong strategic partnership with ITB to develop SayD’SignersSarawak to be what they are today.