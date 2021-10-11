STU asks teachers to be mindful of duty in planning travel

SIBU (Oct 11): Teachers are urged to plan their travel carefully ahead of interstate travel allowed for fully vaccinated individuals from today, in view that schools are now in session.

The advice came from Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah who stressed the importance of teachers focusing on the teaching and learning process.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the lifting of the ban on interstate travel from today (Oct 11) in a special media conference aired live on television and social media platforms.

The prime minister said the government agreed to lift the interstate travel ban after the Covid-19 vaccination rate of the adult population in Malaysia hit 90 per cent.

Adam was asked if the announcement is welcoming news for teachers who may wish to return to their hometowns to visit their families.

“We do not want any teachers to take the opportunity to move around when they are supposed to be in their respective working stations. We also do not want any teachers not able to carry out their duties as they are away from their stations,” Adam told The Borneo Post when contacted.

“We should now be focusing on the teaching and learning processes. We do understand that some may have not been able to meet families for a while.

“However, we hope that teachers wait for the school holidays to return to their hometowns to visit their families,” he added.

The STU president pointed out that there is much work to be done and the union hopes teachers will plan their travels well for the sake of their students.

“It has been a very difficult time for all of us in the education sector and I am sure the children are very eager to come back to schools and to be with their teachers again,” he said.