Three Bills for tabling in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): Three bills are scheduled to be tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, including the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the other two bills are the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2021 and the Small Estates (Distribution) (Amendment) Bill 2021.

For the oral question and answer session, Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) will ask Finance Minister on the implications of accrued interest to borrowers over the moratorium and the government’s preparedness to abolish the interest.

Another question will be from Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (BN-Lenggong) to Senior Education Minister on the ministry’s plans to implement a single-stream school, which is only the Sekolah Kebangsaan (national schools), to improve proficiency of the Malay language in the society.

There will also be a question from Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) to Communications and Multimedia Minister about drama scripts that use characters with the title “Tan Sri” and “Datuk Seri” who are engaged in immoral activities, like having illicit affair and are corrupt, as it gives those having the titles a bad image.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) will pose a question to Agriculture and Food Industry Minister on padi production and distribution of certified padi seeds to farmers.

The first meeting of the fourth session of the 14th Parliament is for 17 days until Oct 12. – Bernama