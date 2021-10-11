WHO DG thanks Khairy for encouraging Malaysians to speak on mental health

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 11): World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for encouraging Malaysians to speak on mental health.

Quoting the minister’s tweet on World Mental Health Day yesterday, Dr Tedros called on everyone to work for quality mental health care for all.

“Thank you for your leadership and for encouraging the people of #Malaysia to talk about #mentalhealth, Health Minister @Khairykj. Together, for quality mental health care for all! #WorldMentalHealthDay,” he tweeted.

Khairy in his original tweet mentioned about the Let’s TALK Minda Sihat, a campaign by the Health Ministry launched in 2019 to encourage Malaysians to get support and help on mental health care, as well as encouraging family members and friends to provide support for those in need. – Bernama