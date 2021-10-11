With inter-district travel allowed, SGH blood bank appeals for donors from outside Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 11): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank is appealing for donors outside Kuching District to come forward as inter-district travel is now allowed.

In a statement today, the blood bank said this is necessary to ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood stock for patients in need daily.

“Those who are outside Kuching, especially from the nearby districts such Kota Samarahan, Asajaya, Bau, Lundu, and Serian can now come and donate blood with us,” said the blood bank, adding new donors are also encouraged to sign up.

The blood bank is located at the Day Care Centre (DCC) block and is open daily, even on weekends.

From Monday to Thursday, it is open from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm, while on Friday the hours are from 8am to 11.30am and then 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

On weekends, the blood bank will operate from 9am to 3pm.

Free parking is available in front of the centre for the convenience of donors.

In addition, the mobile team of the blood bank will be at three external blood drives.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), the mobile team will be at the state Fire and Rescue Department headquarters from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, there will be a donation campaign at Mydin Petra Jaya from 10am to 3pm, while on Sunday, there will be another blood drive at Ching Kwong Methodist Church, Jalan Noakes from 9.30am to 1pm.

Members of the public are reminded to eat before donating blood and to bring along their identification card, as well as donation card or book.

They are also reminded to practise the new norms while at the campaign location.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (blood bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).