8 arrested for cockfighting near longhouse at Jln Tg Manis

BINTANGOR (Oct 12): Police arrested eight men on suspicion of illegal cockfighting at Jalan Tanjung Manis near here on Sunday.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said they were arrested by a team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He said the men, aged 33 to 63, were nabbed when the team conducted a raid on an open space near a longhouse around 3.30pm.

Each of the men were issued compounds of RM1,500 as provided for under Regulation 17(1) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Area) 2021, he said.

Sekam said besides that the suspects are also being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1962.

During the raid, the CID team also confiscated various exhibits – three spurs, a weighing machine, two writing boards, four fighting cock carcasses, and one live fighting cock.