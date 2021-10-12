Abang Jo announces special financial aid for civil servants in 2022 State Budget

KUCHING (Oct 12): State civil servants will receive special financial assistance amounting to one and a half months under the 2022 State Budget, announced Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He told a press conference after the 2022 State Budget Special Meeting today that the assistance is given in recognition of their contributions and services in handling the government’s machinery during this challenging pandemic time.

He also announced a RM500 special assistance to all federal civil servants in the state in recognition of their contributions in prospering Sarawak.

Abang Johari, however did not mention when the special assistance will be paid to the recipients.

There are about 24,000 state civil servants and 126,000 federal civil servants working in Sarawak.