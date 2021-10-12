Abg Jo announces ‘expansionary budget’ of RM10.646 bln for ‘uncertain times’

KUCHING (Oct 12): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today announced a deficit State Budget for 2022, with an estimated revenue of RM10.036 billion and ordinary expenditure estimates of RM10.646 billion.

He told a press conference after the 2022 State Budget Special Meeting today that the 2022 State Budget is expected to generate a deficit of RM610 million.

“This is an expansionary budget in these uncertain times. We are giving focus on the livelihoods of the people and their lives. That’s why in this budget, we are setting aside many allocations as assistance to the people during this critical time.

“And Alhamdulillah, we have firm financial footing and there will be a lot of programmes to assist the people in 2022,” he said.

The chief minister said this was the first time such a meeting was held for him to share the State Budget for 2022 with members of State Legislative Assembly (DUN) due to the circumstances brought about by the Emergency Order still in force in Sarawak.

“The power is with the chief minister to approve the allocations from the Consolidated Funds, for expenditure in our operations for one year.

“But I took the decision, together with Cabinet members, let us share with the other assemblypersons regarding our expenditure for 2022.

“So, strictly speaking, this is just to inform them the budget that we have approved for 2022. This one is the power that I have under the Emergency Order,” he said.

He said based on the meeting, all those present seemed to agree with what he had decided for the 2022 State Budget.

“We have the opportunity for both the Opposition and government (to give feedback during the meeting),” he said.

At the start of the press conference, Abang Johari read out Section 11 of the Emergency (Essential Orders) (Sarawak) Ordinance 2021, which states that any expenditure or withdrawal from Sarawak’s Consolidated Fund may be made with the approval of the chief minister or state financial authority for as long as the Emergency is in force.

