Believing more offences committed, AGC urges investigators to dig deeper into alleged RM25 mln theft linked to three MACC officers

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) has asked for further investigation into the alleged theft of case materials reportedly worth US$6.94 million (RM25 million) said to involve three anti-graft officers.

The AGC confirmed it has sent back the investigation paper it received from the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on September 28 to investigators for further action as it believes there may be other offences committed.

“The AGC has found that there exist other offences which require further investigation to be done by relevant enforcement agencies.

“The IP has been returned for further action,” it said in a short statement today.

On September 20, the MACC confirmed that three of its senior officers had been detained to assist investigations into allegations of abuse of power and misconduct in the case of a former head of department of the commission.

The RM25 million involved was previously seized from former Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation director-general Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid who in 2018 was charged with criminal breach of trust involving US$12.1 million. – Malay Mail