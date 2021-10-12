Covid-19: Almost 98 pct of 7,276 new cases in Malaysia in Category 1, 2, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): A total of 7,126 cases (97.9 per cent) out of 7,276 new Covid-19 cases reported as of noon yesterday, involved individuals in categories one and two with none and minor symptoms respectively, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said the remaining 150 cases or 2.1 per cent were from categories three, four and five.

Category three refers to patients with pneumonia, category four as requiring oxygen and category five as needing ventilator assistance.

“Of the total new cases, 7,266 cases were local transmission involving 6,869 citizens and 397 foreigners while 10 cases were imported cases involving two citizens and eight non-citizens,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 today.

He said 10,555 patients had recovered today, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries in the country to 2,217,057.

Dr Noor Hisham said 724 cases were being treated at the intensive care units (ICU) involving 683 confirmed as positive for Covid-19 while another 41 suspected or probable cases and those under investigation.

He said a total of 398 cases requiring respiratory aid comprising 297 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 while 101 were suspected or probable cases and under investigation.

Fourteen new clusters were detected, he said, with six clusters involving the workplace, five clusters were linked to the community, one cluster each involving those under the high-risk group, other education and private educational institutions registered under the Ministry of Education.

He noted the Covid-19 infectivity rate or R-naught (RT) in Malaysia yesterday was at 0.88 with Putrajaya recording the highest at 1.08.

Death data and other data on the current situation of Covid-19 infection in Malaysia will be uploaded on the GitHub site and the CovidNow website via https://covidnow.moh.gov.my. — Bernama