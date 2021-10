KUCHING (Oct 12): The Covid-19 death toll in Sarawak has crossed the 1,000 mark with the addition of 28 fatalities reported in the State Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) daily update.

The state’s death toll now stands at 1,027.

While the cases were the highest death count to be reported by the committee, the fatalities were recorded between Sept 30 and Oct 11.

