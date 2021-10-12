Covid-19: Sarawak daily cases finally fall below 1,000

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases stood at 834 today, marking the first time in two months that daily cases had dropped below 1,000.

The last time the state had recorded less than 1,000 cases was on Aug 11 with 634 cases.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update said 821 or 98.44 per cent of the cases today were in Category 1 and 2 involving asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients.

It said the remaining 13 cases (1.56 per cent) consisted of two Category 3 cases (patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen); six Category 4 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen); and five Category 5 cases (patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

A total of 28 districts had reported new infections with Kuching recording 215 cases – an increase of 24 cases in the past 24 hours.

Miri and Sibu recorded 184 and 143 cases respectively while double-digit cases were reported in Limbang (59), Bintulu (55), Lawas (39), Sri Aman (23), Serian (19), Subis (19), Mukah (12), Samarahan (11), and Betong (10).

This is followed by Kapit (8), Dalat (6), Sarikei (5), Bau (5), Selangau (5), Marudi (3), Matu (3), Tatau (2), and one each in Lundu, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Tanjung Manis, Kanowit, Asajaya, Telang Usan and Julau.

The cumulative number of cases in Sarawak now stands at 226,510.