Covid-19 vaccination certs now printable from MySejahtera

KUCHING (Oct 12): Covid-19 vaccination certifications can now be printed from the MySejahtera app.

According to the Ministry of Health, this latest update allows users who wish to travel to print their vaccination certificates in PDF format.

“This new feature is for those who are traveling abroad and need to show a physical copy of their vaccination certificate,” it said in a Facebook post.

It said the feature can be found under the user’s MySejahtera profile.

Users can then scroll down for their digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate and tap on the PDF button to download the certificate.

The latest update comes following the announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Sunday (Oct 10) that interstate and overseas travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals will be lifted from Oct 11 as 90 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia has been fully vaccinated.