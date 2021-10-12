Four longhouses cry for action on internet access, inundated road

SIBU (Oct 12): About 300 residents from four longhouses in Jalan Pulau Dudong here are urging the government to set up a telecommunication tower in the area to solve their internet connectivity issues.

They are from Rumah Jarit Kilah, Rumah Ngalai Usit, Rumah Empauk Manggie and Rumah Ghani.

According to Tuai Rumah Jarit Kilah, poor internet access has been an ongoing issue in the area and affected their daily routine especially for school going children.

“Many of the school students were not able to follow their Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) sessions smoothly during Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“The problem also has caused disruption to all types of jobs that require good network coverage and this complicates the lives of the people here,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Jarit stressed that internet facilities are very important in this digital age especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Most longhouse residents are upset and feel sidelined from development, he added.

“So, I appeal to the authorities to listen to our plight to build a telecommunication tower in this area to resolve this problem. Where else can we send our plight to if not the government?” he asked.

He also drew attention to the only road access to the longhouses, saying it is often flooded during the rainy season.

According to him, floodwater could reach as high as five feet, rendering a 200-metre stretch of the road inaccessible to any vehicle.

“Imagine if there was an emergency like sickness or fire, how could the ambulance or fire truck reach our longhouse area?

“It is best for the authorities concerned to act immediately by raising the road above flood level before any such unfortunate events happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tuai Rumah Ngalai Usit requested Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) to provide garbage dumping points for each longhouse in the area.

“There is an existing garbage dumping point provided by the local authority at the entrance of Jalan Pulau Dudong but it can no longer cater to our needs as residents from other areas also dump their garbage there,” he said.

He also asked for a signboard to be erected at the main road to indicate the location of the four longhouses.