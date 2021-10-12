Habitual druggie in Sibu jailed five years for drug abuse

SIBU (Oct 12): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 30-year-old repeat drug offender to five years in prison for consuming drugs.

Judge Marutin Pagan handed down the sentence on Magdalina Suri after she pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234).

He also ordered her to be under police supervision for three years upon release pursuant to Section 38B of the same Act.

For this purpose, she was ordered to report herself to the Sibu Jaya police station in the first week of every third month.

Magdalina committed the offence on Aug 19 this year around 12.55pm at Sungai Merah police station.

She was arrested by police for suspected drug abuse and her urine test showed amphetamine and methamphetamine use, an offence under Section 15(1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234).

She also had not less than two previous convictions under the same offence, which is punishable under Section 39C(1) of the same Act.