Health Ministry adds 93 new Covid-19 deaths, 16 brought in dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): The Ministry of Health recorded another 93 deaths from Covid-19 this morning, with 16 of them dead before arrival at the hospital.

The country’s cumulative Covid-19 fatalities is now at 27,422 since the pandemic began.

According to the CovidNow website, 69.1 per cent of deaths have been unvaccinated individuals, 21.7 per cent partially vaccinated and 9.2 per cent fully vaccinated.

More than half, or 53.8 per cent, were those aged 60 and above.

Those between the ages of 18 and 59 made up 45.9 per cent of the latest deaths while 0.1 per cent were adolescents aged 12-17.

Children younger than that made up the remaining 0.2 per cent of deaths.

From the total number of deaths. 86.7 per cent have been Malaysians.

Malaysia reported 6,709 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, raising the cumulative tally to 2,346,303 since the pandemic began.

However, the latest figures also continue the downward trend, marking the ninth day straight where infections are below the 10,000 mark.

The total number of active cases is at 112,379 with a 6.8 per cent positivity rate stemming from tests conducted on the field. – Malay Mail