PAPAR (Oct 12): A family lost their home and four vehicles in a fire at Kampung Lakut Jalan Kota Kinabalu Lama, here Tuesday morning.

Papar fire and rescue chief of operation Dahlan Jainuddin said the station received a distress call at 5.21am and deployed a team to the location, about five kilometers away.

Dahlan said firefighters controlled the blaze by 6am.

The cause of the fire and total loss are still under investigation, said Dahlan.