Inter-district travel soon as over 70% of adults fully vaccinated

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): The state government is expected to allow inter-district travel soon as more than 70 per cent of adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun.

According to Masidi’s daily statement on Covid-19 development in the state, cummulative Sabah population that has been vaccinated with one dose as of October 11 is 2,380,981 involving 2,079,569 or 75.4 per cent adult population.

“Meanwhile, population with full dose vaccination is 2,055,483 people, including 1,939,517 or 70.3 per cent adult.

“A total of 301,412 or 70.7 per cent of teenagers have received their first dose of vaccine, while 115,966 or 27.0 per cent have been fully vaccinated,” he said.

Currently, Sabah only allows zonal travel and will announce its stand on the Federal Government’s decision to allow interstate and international travels after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Sabah on Tuesday recorded 707 new Covid-19 infections, including 247 backlog cases.

There were 13 deaths with three in the state capital, two each in Tuaran, Sandakan and Keningau while Semporna, Tenom, Kinabatangan and Pitas recorded one each.

Of the total cases, 9.62 per cent were from Category 1 and 86.14 per cent were in Category 2.

“The number of patients in Category is five, three in Category 4 and also three in Category 5. A total of 19 cases are still further investigation,” Masidi said.

There are 10 districts that recorded a significant increase in cases, namely Kudat +34 cases, Pitas +31 cases, Lahad Datu +26 cases, Putatan +21 cases, Kota Marudu +19 cases, Tawau +17 cases, Beaufort +17 cases, Keningau +13 cases, Kalabakan +11 cases and Kota Belud +10 cases.

Meanwhile, among districts that recorded a decrease in cases were Kota Kinabalu -19 cases, Tenom -17 cases and Ranau -14 cases.