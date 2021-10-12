Krokop man charged with falsely reporting his friend threatened him

MIRI (Oct 12): An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with lodging a false police report.

Chin Hon Khiong, 55, of Krokop here claimed trial to the charge framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, Chin allegedly lodged a false police report claiming that he had been criminally intimidated by his friend.

He allegedly committed the offence on Jan 27, 2021 at around 7pm at the Miri Central police station.

In mitigation, Chin, who was unrepresented by counsel, appealed for lower bail as he is currently unemployed.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie freed him on RM1,500 bail in one local surety and fixed Nov 4 for pre-trial case management.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case.