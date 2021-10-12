Malaysia’s Techna-X to develop largest revenue management system in Kenya

KUCHING: Techna-X Bhd (Techna-X) through its wholly owned subsidiary Touchpoint International Sdn Bhd (TPI), has secured a five-year Exclusive Technology Partnership Agreement with Pesapass Ltd (Pesapass), a company incorporated in Kenya, to license TPI’s Revenue Management System (RMS) for Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and all of its 65 national parks and reserves.

The RMS developed for KWS will be known as the Safaripay Platform (Safaripay), and will be implemented across all of its managed parks which receive over two million visitors per year.

The combined ticketing revenue for all the parks managed by KWS are valued up to RM500 million annually in a regular pre-Covid19 pandemic year.

TPI shall own all Intellectual Property Rights in respect of the Safaripay and in consideration of the licence for use by Pesapass, TPI will be entitled to a percentage of the total net revenue transacted over the platform.

“TPI has been working together with Pesapass to secure the RMS project from KWS for the past 2 years,” Techna-X executive director Datuk Jared Lim said.

“This is touted as the largest RMS and one of the largest IT system development in the history of Kenya.

“The RMS will help KWS to digitalise its entire revenue collection and management system including online and onsite ticketing, facility and amenities reservations as well as consolidating and support for relevant existing third-party focused operations.

“At the same time, the RMS will reduce any potential revenue leakages, which means greater returns back to the Kenya wildlife and its community.”

TPI shall provide and support Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud hosted high specification secure digital wallet and revenue management payment solutions.

Safaripay will enable Pesapass to provide digital payments, revenue collection, connectivity devices, and loyalty propositions to KWS’s merchandise retail clients across Pesapass’s participating affiliates.

“This agreement will be a great project showcase of TPI’s capabilities to implement a large scale nationwide RMS development and augurs well for Techna-X Group as the agreement comes with an option of renewal for a further five years.

“This project is expected to be deployed in the fourth quarter of this year and holds a wide potential upside for TPI to implement other capabilities on Safaripay.

“TPI will potentially be able to introduce additional technology elements into Safaripay, such as data analytics and IoT capabilities to further enhance the usefulness and efficiency in its system.”

The above mentioned is the second project secured by TPI in the African continent.

The first being a five-year partnership with South Africa’s Snappistore to provide a superapp platform which supports e-commerce businesses across the continent.

Both projects are implemented through a revenue sharing system which will generate new and sustainable income streams for Techna-X, while the group continues to capitalise on the market growth and rapid economy recovery in the region post Covid-19.

KWS is a state corporation that conserves and manages about eight per cent of the total landmass of Kenya containing 27 Terrestrial and Marine Parks, 34 Terrestrial and Marine Reserves together with four Sanctuaries.

Kenya is well-known for its strong safari offerings and attracts affluent visitors from all over the world.

According to a recent Fitch Solution Country Risk & Industry Report in July 2021, the Tourism Industry in Kenya declined in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis but is expected to rebound in 2021 with a further double-digit growth expected through to 2025.