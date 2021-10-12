Man remanded 5 days in Miri to facilitate probe into vehicle theft case

MIRI (Oct 12): A 23-year-old man was remanded for five days from Oct 12 until Oct 16 by the Magistrate’s Court here today to facilitate police investigation into a vehicle theft case.

Magistrate Md Syafique Md Hilmie allowed an application by investigating officer Sgt Lilian Hamdan for the suspect to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The suspect, a local, was nabbed at the roadside of Jalan Chia Tze Chin on Monday night following a police report lodged by a 41-year-old victim.

The victim claimed that she was informed by her boyfriend on Monday at around 6.30pm that her car, which was parked at the suspect’s house in Pujut Padang Kerbau had been stripped of parts, which were subsequently sold.

Police are investigating the case under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft.