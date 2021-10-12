Motorcyclist found dead in roadside drain in Serian

KUCHING (Oct 12): A motorcyclist was found dead in a roadside drain along Jalan Chung Hua in Serian yesterday (Oct 11).

In a statement, Serian police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the preliminary investigation found that the 39-year-old is believed to have been riding from the Serian-by-pass towards Jalan Chung Hua when he somehow lost control of his motorcycle and skidded into the drain.

“IPD Serian operations room received a call from members of the public at about 3.30pm on the discovery of a body at Jalan Chung Hua.

“A police team was dispatched to scene and found the body of the man with a motorcycle in the drain. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

The body was later brought to Serian Hospital for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.