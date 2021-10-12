MP to apply aid from Nadma for storm-hit Puncak Borneo villagers

KUCHING (Oct 12): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin will seek out the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to channel assistance to families in two villages in his constituency whose houses were damaged during a storm on Sunday.

The Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister in a Facebook post yesterday said he was informed the incident had affected four houses in Kampung Mambong and one in Kampung Sikog.

“My service centre has already alerted the Fire and Rescue Department to the incident, and I have instructed the village heads and councillor to assess the damages so that repair works can begin soonest,” he said.

“I will also meet Nadma today (Oct 11) to apply for aid on behalf of those affected.”

The afternoon storm blew off roofs and caused structural damage to the houses, but did not result in any injuries.