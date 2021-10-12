Museum conducts archaeological dig at Brooke Dockyard site after potential artefacts found

KUCHING (Oct 12): The State Museum Department is currently conducting archaeological digging work at the Brooke Dockyard area following the discovery of potential artefacts.

State Museum director Tazudin Mohtar said the findings have yet to be confirmed.

“We are still doing digging work. Once there is a finding, then only we will produce a report. I haven’t received the full report yet,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

However, he did not confirm whether work to convert the site into a maritime museum had to be stopped due to the findings.

According to a source, the department believes artefacts of historical significance were found during excavation work at the dockyard as part of the maritime museum project.

It is understood that excavation work at the dockyard has since stopped to enable the Museum Department to conduct archaeological digging.

The Brooke Dockyard, which opened in 1912, was a shipbuilding and repair facility built during the second Rajah Charles Brooke’s reign.