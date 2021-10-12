Parliament to debate revocation of emergency ordinances

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): Today is the last day sitting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament during which the house is scheduled to debate and pass the resolution pursuant to Clause (3) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution to annul the emergency ordinances.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister will propose the matter and the ordinances involve would include the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021, Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Emergency (Employees Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities (Amendment) 2021.

Meanwhile, during the Ministers’ Question Time at the beginning of the Dewan Rakyat sitting for the day, issues pertaining to the security pact between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), as well as the status and rights of civil servants who do not want to be vaccinated will be raised.

The question on the trilateral security pact will be raised by Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) who wants to know the government’s stance, especially the Ministry of Defence, on the issue of the trilateral security pact.

Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh (Pejuang-Sri Gading) will ask the Prime Minister on the status and rights of civil servants who refused to get vaccinated and whether the government will take legal action against them.

There will also be a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) on whether the government has plans to increase the number of constituencies or for a redelineation of electoral boundaries, after the large increase in the number of voters in the third quarter of 2021.

The First Meeting of the Fourth Sessions of the 14th Parliament will end today after a 17-day sitting. – Bernama