Ramssol partners AI firm Laiye to build South East Asia’s future-ready workforce

CYBERJAYA: Ramssol Group Bhd (Ramssol), a leading domestic Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions and technology provider through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rams Solution Sdn Bhd (RAMS), has entered into a strategic partnership with leading Artificial Intelligence Robotic Process Automation (AI-RPA) firm, Laiye, as its first authorised training partner for intelligent automation technology across Southeast Asia.

Through this partnership, RAMS is tapping into the automation training business by providing RPA skills training to equip employees or jobseekers with a broad range of AI- RPA knowledge, concept, and functionality with abilities to design, develop, and manage.

The first training programme will first launch in Malaysia, followed by the rest of Southeast Asia.

Robotic automation software is expected to grow at a CAGR of 50.7 per cent from 2018 to 2023 as adoption of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) technologies accelerate, especially as businesses strive to become more efficient in the wake of Covid-19 challenges, according to the latest release of Worldwide ICT Spending Guide Industry and Company Size.

Laiye and RAMS are committed to the need for accelerated digital transformation and a more innovative and resilient workforce by introducing skills training with future-ready curricula.

“Malaysian companies need to move swiftly in preparing employees for an AI-centred future and embrace new technologies. This will require companies to plug the skills gap through a proper upskilling strategy.

“Digitalisation will help Malaysia create globally competitive partnerships for local companies, improve the potential for global expansion and underpin a successful technology and knowledge transfer,” said Cllement Tan, Ramssol’s group managing director and chief executive officer.

IR4.0 promotes human-automation integration and provides opportunities to re-invent jobs that gives more focus on employee skills development.

“The partnership with Laiye as their authorised training partner across Southeast Asia is expected to impact positively our financial performance and at the same time, strengthen our position as the leading Advanced HCM solution and technology specialist in the region,” added Tan.

With the RPA roll-out, labour-intensive and repetitive tasks can be performed more efficiently and at a lower cost. These cover sectors including accountancy, manufacturing, IT, transportation and sales.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report forecasts 50 per cent of all employees will need reskilling by 2025. The skills in demand would be data analysts, scientists, and specialists in the Internet of Things (IoT), digital transformation, and cybersecurity.

Laiye general manager of South East Asia, Gary Saw, said, “RPA tools are attracting companies looking for ways to automate workflows during Covid-19, which has disrupted employee engagement and collaboration, essential to growth.

“We are committed to helping job-seekers and those pivoting to new careers stay relevant in an increasingly digital and remote workforce. We believe that digital workforce and intelligent automation will reach all walks of life as long as more human workers can be up-skilled with knowledge in RPA and AI.”