RM5.833 bln in revenue for Sarawak as of Q3 2021, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Oct 12): Sarawak has collected a revenue of RM5.833 billion as of the third quarter (Q3) of this year, revealed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the Special Meeting on the 2022 State Budget today, he said the main source of revenue was the State Sales Tax (SST), which accounted for RM2.395 billion.

He said the other major sources were:

cash compensation in lieu of oil and gas rights of RM1.287 billion;

dividend of RM720 million;

interest and return from investment of RM325 million;

federal grants and reimbursement of RM235 million;

forestry receipts of RM223 million;

land premium of RM212 million;

cash compensation in lieu of import and excise duties on petroleum products of RM120 million;

raw water royalty of RM145 million;

and other sources such as raw water and mining royalties, water sales, and land rents of RM171 million.

“The State Sales Tax on crude oil and liquefied natural gas since its imposition on January 1, 2019, has to date, contributed a total revenue of RM6.775 billion. This source of revenue has become the major contributor to the overall state revenue,” he said.

Abang Johari also said Ordinary Expenditure for this year has been revised upwards from RM9.832 billion to RM11.644 billion, an increase of RM1.812 billion or 18 per cent.

He explained this was mainly for the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) initiatives, which have been critical in mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the people’s lives and livelihoods.

“Up to 30th September, 2021, an amount of RM7.314 billion of Ordinary Expenditure or 63 per cent had been expended,” he said.

He also revealed Sarawak incurred development expenditure of RM2.565 billion for 2021 as of September this year.

He said the lower-than-expected expenditure was mainly due to the slow progress in project implementation, as a result of the pandemic.

“However, with the reopening of the economy, expenditure is expected to increase as development momentum continues to pick up towards the end of the year,” he added.