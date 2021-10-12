Sabah: 707 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 12): Sabah recorded 707 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 12, including 247 backlog cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Of the total cases, 9.62 per cent were from Category 1 and 86.14 per cent were in Category 2.

“The number of patients in Category is five, three in Category 4 and also three in Category 5. A total of 19 cases are still further investigation,” he said.

There are 10 districts that recorded a significant increase in cases, namely Kudat +34 cases, Pitas +31 cases, Lahad Datu +26 cases, Putatan +21 cases, Kota Marudu +19 cases, Tawau +17 cases, Beaufort +17 cases, Keningau +13 cases, Kalabakan +11 cases and Kota Belud +10 cases.

Meanwhile, among districts that recorded a decrease in cases were Kota Kinabalu -19 cases, Tenom -17 cases and Ranau -14 cases.