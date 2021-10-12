SRDC deputy chief to seek more funds to repair damaged Sg Rongan jetty

SIBU (Oct 12): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong will be requesting for more funding from Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to urgently repair the jetty’s wharf at Sungai Rongan here.

According to Wong, who is also deputy chairman of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sibu has allocated RM50,000 to repair the damaged section of the wooden jetty which is about 37 metres long.

A further 50 metres including the wharf could not be repaired as the funds allocated were insufficient, he pointed out.

“Kapitan Law Yong Hock in 2020 looked for my help to repair and upgrade the wooden jetty urgently. I contacted the DID Sibu.

“I will now ask for more funds amounting to RM150,000 from the Minister of Local Government and Housing, Dato Sri Professor Dr Sim to urgently repair the wharf of the jetty, which is now submerged into the river,” he said in a statement yesterday following an inspection of the dilapidated jetty on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Law, SUPP Dudong branch secretary Kong Sing Ping, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Raymond Tiong and DID Sibu staff.

Wong said he was made to understand that the jetty is used by the villagers especially elderly folk to take the express boat to Sibu town as they cannot drive.

He was informed that travelling by express boat is a more economical form of transportation.

“The fare of an express boat which operates daily to Sibu is only RM5 per trip. The wooden jetty was constructed more than 70 years ago,” he noted.

He added that he was told there had been three accidents this year due to the dilapidated condition of the jetty.

Wong, meanwhile, also inspected the road at Rh Catherine Lakin on Saturday where he was informed by Tuai Rumah Catherine Lakin that the road has not been repaired for several years and accidents are frequent because of the many potholes.

He later inspected drains near Rh Kamarau Agat where he was told by the Tuai Rumah that the problem of water-logging on the road surrounding the longhouse had been resolved following the widening and deepening of the drains.