Transport companies which fail to check passengers’ vaccination certificate can be charged

BENTONG (Oct 12): Public transport service companies that have failed or been negligent in ensuring that their passengers are fully vaccinated for interstate travel could be charged, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the specific instruction to check the Covid-19 the vaccination certificate had been issued to all land, air and maritime public transport operators after interstate travel was allowed again from yesterday.

“The enforcement agencies such as the Road Transport Department (JPJ) can conduct random inspections on buses to ensure all passengers comply with the conditions set.

“Inspection (of the vaccination certificate) also does not incur any additional cost for the transport company operators, instead it increases the confidence of passengers to travel long distances by public transport.”

Wee said this to reporters after visiting and presenting donations to fire victims in Kampung Baru Karak, here today, with National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique and former Bentong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai also present.

Wee said the fire victims in the village were exempted from payment to replace their driving licences destroyed in the fire so as ease their burden.

“We have brought JPJ’s mobile unit here to help the residents and if they have not yet applied for a replacement, they can go to the nearest JPJ office and submit a police report,” he added.

The Kampung Baru Karak fire that occurred around 9 pm on Oct 1 destroyed 51 houses and nine shops and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. – Bernama